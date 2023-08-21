Watch: Boy Guiding Dad How To Lie At Parent-Teacher Meeting Is Too Cute To Miss

A parent-teacher meeting or a PTM is a scheduled, formal meeting between the guardians and the teachers of the child, which is conducted by the school authorities. The discussion pertains to the child’s academic development, behaviour, and general progress in school. However, PTMs are often a frightening experience for kids as they tend to worry about getting scolded by their teachers and parents simultaneously. To avoid facing a similar situation, a little boy decided to teach his father how to approach his teacher during a soon-to-be-held PTM in this adorable video.

The video was dropped on Instagram by an account of the kid, named Cheeku Yadav, presumably handled by his parents. “School PTM ki Planning— Jhoot bolne ka Plan (Planning of school PTM - Plan on how to tell a lie)" read the caption. The visual footage, recorded by the kid’s father shows the boy urging his father to lie to his teacher about his eating habits after returning from school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the conversation, the cute, little boy begins by saying that during the PTM, his father should not say that he only eats cookies and munchies after coming back home from school and sleeps after that. Instead, the toddler suggests, “You have to say this… He comes from school, eats khichdi, and sleeps. You have to lie." Apparently, the boy was well aware that eating home-cooked food was better than eating cookies and if his father reveals the information, he would be scolded by his teacher.