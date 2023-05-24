Watch: Breathtaking Timelapse Of Volcanic Eruption In Mexico

Mexico’s iconic Popocatépetl volcano has unleashed a series of intensified eruptions since May 15. This mesmerizing display of might has captivated onlookers and at the same time caused authorities to take precautionary measures. Timelapse footage shared by BBC on Instagram has unveiled the breathtaking eruptions, revealing colossal bursts of ash shooting into the sky. Situated in central Mexico, the Popocatépetl volcano has been the centre of attention for the past few weeks as its activity reached heightened levels. The eruptions have been spewing plumes of ash into the atmosphere, triggering concerns for the safety and well-being of nearby communities. As a precautionary measure, multiple schools in the surrounding areas have been temporarily closed to protect students and staff from potential health risks associated with ashfall.

The timelapse footage of the volcano provides a captivating glimpse into the raw power and grandeur of the volcano. With each eruption, billowing clouds of ash soar into the sky, creating a dramatic and awe-inspiring spectacle.

Social media users have expressed how in awe they were of this marvel of nature. For some, this was the perfect example of Mother Nature reigning supreme. Others were simply enjoying the view of the night sky and the volcano erupting, creating a perfect blend of two worlds coming together. “Nice night sky. I love Mexico," wrote an Instagram user.

Another user wrote, “Mother nature at its best."

Not everyone was impressed by what they saw. A comment read, “Somehow I expected more."

As scientists and authorities closely monitor the volcano’s activity, the population living in its vicinity is on alert. The eruptions are a reminder of the powerful forces at play beneath the Earth’s surface, showcasing both the beauty and potential danger associated with volcanic activity. While the recent eruptions have caused disruptions and concerns, they have also offered a glimpse into the awe-inspiring wonders of our planet.

Situated approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Mexico City, the renowned Popocatepetl volcano holds the distinction of being one of Mexico’s most active volcanoes. Since January 2005, this majestic stratovolcano has remained in a state of eruption, consistently emitting gases and steam from fumaroles, occasionally accompanied by minor ash emissions.

Popocatepetl’s geographical location places it in close proximity to two major population centres: Mexico City and Puebla.