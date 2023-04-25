Watch: Bride Steals The Show With Last-Minute Questions For Groom

The wedding season is back and social media platforms have been filled with various mesmerizing videos and photos. Some of them are sweet moments while some are hilarious. Earlier, weddings were a completely different concept as brides didn’t have much say in the matter. From deciding every detail of her dreamy wedding to being a not-so-shy, everything has changed.

The latest is a video of a bride and groom on the stage for their Jaimala. The bride asks her would-be husband some last-minute questions and the next thing has stolen the hearts of many social media users.

The video shared on Instagram shows the bride asking for final confirmation from the groom. She even put some conditions in front of him and is heard asking, “Stand lega mere liye (will you take a stand for me)?" She also mentioned “Koi bhool chook maaf nhi hogi! Wapas nahi jaa sakte yahan se! Soch le pakka na (no mistake will be forgiven! Can’t go back from here! Are you sure)?"

Advertisement

The groom sweetly nodded to every condition and the bride put the garland around his neck and gave kisses on his cheek and forehead and a long-lasting hug.

The caption of the Instagram Reel read: “Last minute conversation on stage. So, this was our conversation on the stage, the final confirmation of promises before we exchanged varmalas."

The photo and video-sharing users have reacted to the video. One of the users commented, “When you marrying with your best friend." Another person added, “This moment is very special."

A third user stated, “To many people this is unnecessary, but the guy will remember it forever."

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered more than 2.5 million views since it was shared.

Read all the Latest News here