Watch: Brothers Dance To Kabootar Ja Ja Ja At Sister's Vidaai

The Vidaai ceremony is an emotional moment for the Indian bride and her family. The bride feels inconsolable while leaving her parents and family. But, in this video going viral, the bride’s brothers ensured that she would not leave her house feeling depressed. They performed a funny dance number to the famous song Kabootar Ja Ja Ja. The song is from the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubramaniam, it is picturised on Salman Khan and Bhagyashree.

Bride Monisha Babbar Karwal has shared a video on Instagram in which her brothers performed these dance steps. “Your brothers are always your support system️", she wrote in the caption. The video opens with a text overlay that reads, “POV: You brothers didn’t let you cry on your vidaai." Monisha was overwhelmed with emotions upon seeing this act. Wiping her tears, Monisha humorously said that she will slap them. Monisha’s husband Inderjeet Karwal was also happy after watching this act. She has tagged Inderjeet and her makeup artist Inder Kaur in the video. The clip shared on April 6 has garnered over 1.85 crore views till now.

Social media users have also appreciated the clip. They became emotional too and commented that the brothers must have felt sad after watching their sister’s vidaai. A user commented that boys have the power to hide their tears. Another user commented that she also deserves a cool group of brothers as this bride has. Some users even suggested the song Gadi Wala Aaya Ghar Se Kachra Nikal for the occasion. A third user also commented that only the lucky ones get brothers like these.

A similar clip went viral on social media in which the bride was laughing and dancing on her vidaai. The bride in the video was identified as Mansi Goswami. She mock-cried during her vidaai ceremony which left everyone laughing. She even said goodbye to everyone and waved while smiling throughout. Later, she danced to the song Gaadi Waala Aaya.

The clip was shared on November 29, 2021.

