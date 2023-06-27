Watch: Bucket To Baby Feeding Bottle, Groom's Friends Gift Hilarious Items To Bride

Weddings are all about having fun moments, and Indians know the art of making it a hilarious and memorable event. The cousins and friends of the couple never miss a chance to play mischievous pranks on them. A social media user Moupakhy Singh shared a similar clip on Instagram.

In the video, the friends of the groom present his wife with various gift items. The bride happily accepts each gift and couldn’t help smiling at the unique choice of presents made by the groom’s friends. As the video starts, one of the friends gifts the bride a bucket. The bride laughs at it and passes on the gift to a woman. The others gift her a basket, a baby feeding bottle, a small chowki, a rolling pin, a mop stick, toilet cleaner and a broom as well.

The groom also chuckles after he looks at all the presents and playfully hits one of his friends. The video has received over 4,02,000 views so far. Moupakhy Singh, who has shared this video, attached the song Nachaniya Ke Number to it. Tuntun Yadav and Prabha Raj have provided the vocals for this song. Sunil Sagar penned the lyrics while Arya Sharma composed the music for this Bhojpuri number. Check out the hilarious video here:

Social media users loved the clip and several of them showered laughing and heart emoticons in the comment section. One of the users commented that she would repeat the same act with her sister-in-law.

Another social media user Kamal Rouniyar shared a similar video on November 30, 2022. In the video, the groom’s friends gifted the bride a bucket, and a rolling pin and aboard. But the highlight of the video comes after this scene when one of the friends wipes the stage with a mop and even invites the groom to do the same. Another one then starts to dance with a groom in his hand and presents it to the bride, who laughs at these antics. Kamal, who shared the video, captioned it, “Funny wedding gift."

Social media users appreciated the clip and commented, “Nice video," and “So funny."