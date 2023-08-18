Watch: California Woman Shocked To Discover Mountain Lion Playing With Her Dog

Mountain lions are not a common sight in urban areas, the reason a woman in California was shocked when she discovered that her pet dog was playing with one. Sandy Ali was hanging out with friends when one of them mentioned that her dogs seemed to be playing together. This baffled her because she only had one dog. She glanced out of the window to see what was going on and was surprised to discover that it was actually a mountain lion.

In the security camera footage, she captured the dog enjoying, chasing the wild cat around outside the house in Morada, California.

During her interview with KCRA, she revealed that despite living in the area for an extended period, she had never come across one of these animals so close to her home in Morada, California. Recollecting the event, she stated, “I was conducting a bible study in our recreation room. A friend of mine looked outside and remarked, ‘Oh, your dogs are playing.’ I responded, ‘I have only one dog.’

Lee Anne Denyer shared a post on Twitter which is now making a huge noise on social media. The caption of the post reads, “BIG CAT! Coming up on @kcranews at 10&11, we talked with the woman whose family dog chased a mountain lion through their yard this weekend. “My friend looked out and said, ‘Oh your dogs are playing’ and I said, ‘I only have one dog told Sandy Ali".

Although Sandy Ali is confident that the mountain lion has moved away, she still acknowledges her dog, Rocco, for the protection of the yard. Furthermore, she commends the cooperative response from law enforcement in handling the situation.

Concerned about her neighbours’ safety, she called 911, and responders from different agencies to rescue the creature. They tried to make it sleep with a tranquillizer, but their efforts went in vain. The creature then jumped from the tree, ran quickly into a nearby field, and escaped.