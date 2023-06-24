Watch: Can Potatoes Be Fried in Space? European Space Agency Has An Answer

Trends :SRKGolgappa On WheelSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
With the help of a special instrument on the International Space Station (ISS), potatoes were fried.

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 13:02 IST

People are always curious about space exploration and various expeditions have been conducted to explore celestial bodies. Astronauts have even observed plant growth in space. But have you ever wondered about cooking in space? A recent video has captivated the internet, revealing what happens when an astronaut fries potatoes in zero gravity.

The clip features a woman describing the experience of frying potato chips on the International Space Station (ISS) in zero gravity. Initially, scientists believed that frying in zero gravity would not work. To test this, they experimented on parabolic flights that provide near weightlessness. Using a special instrument, the entire frying process was documented. The experiment showed that even in low gravity, bubbles detached from the surface of the potatoes when fried.

Typically, astronauts do not have to cook their food in space as they rely on specially prepared packaged meals. However, with the assistance of a team of scientists, they were able to fry potato chips using a special instrument on the ISS. The European Space Agency shared the video, which marks a significant breakthrough for scientists.

The video was captioned, “What better way to start your Sunday with a fry-up? But have you ever tried frying in zero-g? As we prepare for missions to the Moon and on to Mars, you will be happy to hear that one staple comfort food, fries, is not out of reach."

    • The recently shared video showcasing an astronaut frying potatoes in zero gravity has left the internet in awe. The enthusiastic response from viewers underscores the significance of space science. As one comment rightly pointed out, the fact that space science has given us a new way of cooking potatoes serves as proof of its importance.

    The video not only delighted viewers but also shed light on the crucial role played by organizations like the European Space Agency in reminding the public about the significance of space exploration. With over 7 lakh views in a short period, this captivating video has captured the imagination of people around the world, fueling curiosity and appreciation for the wonders of space science.

