Watch: Car Driver Knocks Down Biker Thief Trying To Rob Woman

Reports of thefts in broad daylight are common these days. Recently, one such incident from an undisclosed location came into the limelight. A thief tried to escape the crime scene in his vehicle. A passerby immediately stepped in with his car and tried to stop the accused. A video of the same has gone viral and the internet hailed the car’s driver as the “real hero." The now-viral clip has gained more than 2 lakh views on Twitter. A Twitter account posted CCTV footage of the theft taking place in a neighbourhood. The recording showed a woman walking on the pavement with a bag in her hand and another sling bag across her body. A man on a maroon bike stopped near her and got down to steal her purse. The victim looked scared and tried to run but the man snatched her bag and ran towards his bike. A white car can be seen approaching from the end of the lane and decided to step in and how!

The car driver bumped the bike and knocked the man off his feet multiple times, causing some damage to the two-wheeler. After some effort, the thief picked up the motorcycle and escaped, leaving behind the bag on the ground. The white car chased it hot on its tail, in reverse gear! The woman instantly went and picked up her bag. The tweet read, “Kalesh between a Chad car driver and a thief."

Twitter users cracked jokes about how much the bike withstood the assault by the car, while a few applauded the car driver’s efforts to prevent the theft. A user joked, “Bajaj Pulsar started and moved even after so much beating."

Another user wrote, “They are called real-time heroes."

Another individual tweeted, “The way he reversed…. thief’s gonna get a kicking."

One more commented, “That reverse gear was lit!"