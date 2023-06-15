Watch: Car Driver’s Narrow Escape After Being Hit By Bus On Busy Kerala Road

A major accident was averted after an out-of-control bus rammed into a halted car at a traffic light. CCTV footage of the incident has begun doing the rounds on Reddit, leaving social media users equal parts terrified and impressed with the car driver’s manoeuvring skills. It so happened that the collision led the car to be pushed ahead. But the driver managed to regain control by making a swift U-turn, while also avoiding dashing other vehicles on the road. After the safe swerve, the car then comes to a halt on the other rise of the road.

The video in question comes from a broadcast aired on Asianet News, wherein a studio reporter shares details about where the collision took place. Reportedly, the accident occurred at the Kazhchaparambu junction on the Palakkad-Thrissur National Highway in Kerala. It was claimed that the passengers inside the car made a narrow escape without any severe injury.

The Redditor who reshared the clip asked social media users if it were just luck or the driving skills of the person behind the wheels that averted the major accident. “Was that skills or just lucky? Kudos to the driver for somehow stopping the vehicle at the end," read the caption of the video. And the question has sparked an engaging debate online. While many believe it was sheer luck that the vehicles on the other side were at a standstill. However, a section that completely disagrees with the theory is lauding the car driver.

A user commented, “Lucky that all cars in the opposite lanes were coming to a halt." Another disagrees, “That’s hardcore control. That right there is pure skills." One more in support of the driver said, “It is skills with great instincts and surrounding awareness. Most people in that place would be struck in the shock of the bus collision from behind and would just crash the car in front."

However, a few also expressed that the safe outcome was the combination of both luck and skills. A user highlighted, “Skill: maneuvering the car despite that hit, keeping hands on the wheel and I suspect had his eyes on the rearview. Luck: didn’t have another bus/truck on the other side speeding in." Another added, “A bit of both. More of the presence of mind if you ask me. The driver had enough thought process after the hit to think and act about that maneuver. Kudos to the driver for that."