Watch: Cars Collide On Highway Flinging Passenger 20 Feet In The Air

The video shows a busy highway where suddenly two cars collide, throwing one passenger high up in the air.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 17:39 IST

Delhi, India

The video has garnered over 5.4 million views.

Terrible accidents happen every day, especially collisions where the victims usually end up losing their lives on the spot. One such incident, which would make anyone with a weak heart anxious, was caught on camera. The video shows a busy highway where two cars collide, throwing one passenger high up in the air. Some reports have claimed that the victim was thrown off 20 feet high in the air.

The identity or state of the person is unknown and the video is now going viral on Twitter and has garnered over 5.4 million views. It is an old video which was shared on Twitter a few days back by a page called Vicious Videos. “Wear your seatbelt," is the text in the video. The post has also garnered a lot of comments and impressions, and people are reacting to the video with varied emotions.

    • One Twitter user shared an experience in the comments section by writing, “I know my friend’s brother got into a car accident and the car was completely totaled. He wasn’t wearing his seatbelt and hit the windshield, flew out and landed on the ground. He was in a coma for almost a month. The bottom line is that if he had worn his seatbelt, he would have died inside the car because it was completely crushed. I’m not saying don’t wear your seatbelt, but it’s by chance that he wasn’t wearing his and thankfully he’s now safe and sound." Another user added, “Could be the most effective video to convince people to wear their seatbelts."

    Accidents like these keep happening all year round, serving as a reminder to be cautious while going out on the road. Obeying traffic laws always comes in handy if you want to avoid being a victim of an accident like the one shared above.

    first published: June 19, 2023, 17:39 IST
