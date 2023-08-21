Watch: Cat Rejects Dog’s Friendship Offer In The Most Brutal Way

While there isn’t an inherent enmity between cats and dogs, their temperaments vary widely from each other. Generally, dogs are social animals and quite playful in nature. Meanwhile, cats are fiercely independent and usually love to be left alone. This behavioural difference between the two animals might be the reason that dogs and cats do not gel well with one another. In fact, dogs chase and hunt as a form of playing but cats take this gesture as a threat and get defensive. Drawing the perfect example of why it is difficult for dogs and cats to be friends, a video shows how a feline blatantly rejected a dog’s friendship advances, quite mercilessly.

The hilarious video was tweeted by a user named Buitengebieden on August 19 and it is making animal lovers go aww. The visual clip perfectly captures the cat’s disinterested reaction upon the dog’s indirect friendship proposal towards its cat mate.

The video captured an adorable golden retriever, sitting on a floor and looking at a cat adorably. The cat sat majestically on a couch. With its cute expressions, the dog seemed to be making an attempt to forge a friendship with the cat. While watching the canine exhibiting such a pure gesture would definitely have melted our hearts, the cat appeared to be completely unfazed and unbothered. In fact, it looked somewhat irritated at the dog’s actions.

The golden retriever did not stop staring into the kitty’s eyes for a few long seconds, as if hoping that the cat would accept its friendship offer. But things quickly escalated and for the worse. The cat, seemingly having enough of the dog’s relentless efforts, right down smacked the poor canine on its snout with its paw. The cat’s aggressive gesture made it very clear that the feline did not want to be friends with the dog at any cost.

The video was quick to make its way into Twitter, garnering sympathetic reactions from social media users towards the dog. “Poor little doggie. All he wants is a new friend to hang out with," exclaimed one user. “Golden Retrievers are the best and cats are mostly evil," came another remark. A third individual wrote, “Cat: I don’t do friendship with Enemies, GET OUT!"