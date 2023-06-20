Watch: Chef Creates Stunning Lord Hanuman Artwork On Watermelon

In recent years, the culinary landscape on the internet has undergone a captivating revolution. There are passionate food enthusiasts unleashing their boundless creativity to redefine the very concept of food. From flavourful combinations to breathtaking food presentations, a wave of culinary innovators has emerged on social media platforms. These culinary artists channel their artistic vision into their creations, transforming food into a medium for artistic expression. Among the talented chefs wielding their knives and spoons, this culinary artist is winning the internet with his unique skill set where he turns a simple fruit like a watermelon into a mesmerizing work of art. With the release of Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, chef Ankit Bagiyal decided to fill his Instagram with depictions of characters from the epic Ramayana.

In his most recent masterpiece, the chef skilfully carved an image of Lord Hanuman on a watermelon. The chef takes his followers on a journey to witness how he carefully carved the skin of the watermelon to create the work of art. It isn’t just the intricate details of Lord Hanuman’s face on the fruit but also the silhouettes of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshman to make it a complete masterpiece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In another surprising display of culinary artistry, an artist has captured the attention of the internet by using just one ingredient for artwork. The video features the artist creating a stunning portrait of Jimin, a beloved member of the internationally renowned South Korean boyband BTS, using only chocolate as their medium. The video begins to show the artist skillfully blending different types of chocolate, transforming them into a palette of edible paints. With meticulous precision, they delicately apply the chocolate paints to a canvas, gradually bringing Jimin’s likeness to life. As the portrait takes shape, the artist’s technique and attention to detail become increasingly evident, highlighting their extraordinary craftsmanship.

Upon completing the masterpiece, the artist goes a step further by elegantly framing the portrait with intricately designed chocolate decorations. The result is a remarkable work of art that seamlessly blends creativity, skill, and a deep appreciation for the subject.