Watch: Chicken Escapes Death By Cleverly Dodging A Group Of Hungry Crocodiles

When a wild animal encounters a bird, most of the time we expect to see a tragic end for the bird. This video online is proving that this is not always the case. The clip shows a face-off between a Chicken and several Crocodiles. In the short video, we can see that a Chicken has somehow ended up in a place brimming with Crocodiles. Then they all try to have a bite of the Chicken, but it manages to dodge each one of them.

The Chicken hopped over the Crocodiles. The scene is somewhat hilarious as the Chicken hops one by one over the reptiles which are tripping on each other to get a taste of the bird. By the end, the Chicken manages to land in a danger-free zone.