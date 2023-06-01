Watch: CISF Bids Adieu To Heroic Sniffer Dogs In A Grand Retirement Event

There’s a reason why dogs are called humans’ best friends. They share love and affection while living us with as pets. Some of these special creatures are also dedicated to keeping us safe, working with the security forces. A group of four-legged companions are just as much a part of the force as the humans keeping us safe. It is only natural that they get the grand farewell they deserve too. In a heartwarming ceremony held in Delhi, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bid farewell to three of its exceptional sniffer dogs who recently retired after more than eight years of dedicated service. Rocky, Romeo, and Sony, part of the DMRC unit, were honoured for their selfless duty with a grand event organized by CISF personnel. A video shared by ANI on Twitter captured the beautiful moments of the ceremony, showcasing the dogs walking on a red carpet to receive their well-deserved awards.

While Rocky and Romeo gracefully participated in the ceremony, the video, unfortunately, revealed that Sony, a German Shepherd, couldn’t join due to health issues. However, despite the absence of one of their comrades, the occasion remained a significant gesture of appreciation for the canines’ years of loyal service.

In the video, the dogs can be seen walking side by side with their handlers, their heads held high as they proudly receive their awards. Amidst the happy occasion, the dogs are lavished with affectionate pats and treated to delicious treats. The touching display of gratitude is further enhanced as the video concludes with the retired heroes riding in a car adorned with vibrant flowers, symbolizing the joyous beginning of a new chapter in their life.

Social media users were loving every moment of the grand farewell ceremony for CISF’s sniffer dogs. Many made a remark about their valuable contributions. The selfless service and unwavering dedication of Rocky, Romeo, and Sony will forever be something to remember and some were glad they would be able to find new homes after years of service. “Thank you for your service you four-legged friends of humans. Better than them in most cases. Hope you have a healthy and peaceful post-retirement period," wrote a user.

“Thank you for your service. For protecting this country I wish upon you all to have a happy retirement with a home that loves you," another tweet read.

A user tweeted, “This is so so so beautiful and so much respect, love, and care."

The retired dogs will now have the opportunity to find loving homes as they will be put up for adoption by Friendicoes-SECA, an animal welfare organization in Delhi.