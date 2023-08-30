Trends :Rahul SubramanianVikas KhannaAnkit BaiyanpuriaG20 SummitGuinness World Record
Watch: College Student's Dance To Sheila Ki Jawani On Onam Is A Total Hit

What truly made her performance stand out was how she blended both traditional and modern dance moves seamlessly.

August 30, 2023

Sheila Ki Jawani is a hit song from the movie Tees Maar Khan.
During the festivities of Onam, a college student illuminated the stage with a captivating dance performance. She was seen dancing to Katrina Kaif’s popular song Sheila Ki Jawani. The performance began with the young dancer tapping her feet to the infectious beat. With an energy that could light up the room, she gave the song a whole new life. Opting for ethnic attire, the student donned a full-sleeved red blouse with a flowing white saree. What truly made her performance stand out was how she blended both traditional and modern dance moves seamlessly, creating a beautiful fusion. Not only did her dance skills shine through, but her on-point expressions left her followers impressed.

Posted by Instagram user Adheena Sudheesh on her profile, the video came with a caption that simply said, “College Onam celebration." The moment the video hit the internet, social media enthusiasts swarmed the comments section with fire emojis, clapping hands, and red hearts to show their appreciation.

Take a look at the video:

The onlookers were visibly captivated by the young woman’s moves showering her with cheers and applause that reflected their appreciation.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “You are so amazing in dancing I still remember that yellow dress dance," while another commented, “That dance and that mix was fire….WELL DONE!"

An internet user wrote, “Damn….dropped my heart for her."

“The energy that no one can drain," an Instagram user commented.

This engaging video was shared just four days ago and has already amassed an astonishing 5.2 million views with over 7 lakh likes.

    • Sheila Ki Jawani, a hit song from the Bollywood movie Tees Maar Khan, has long been a favourite among dance enthusiasts due to its catchy beats and energetic choreography. The item song’s peppy rhythm and vibrant lyrics make it a perfect choice for those who want to showcase their dancing prowess. It has gained iconic status over the years and is a popular choice at dance competitions, parties, and college events.

    What are your thoughts on this remarkable dance performance?

    August 30, 2023
    last updated: August 30, 2023, 10:10 IST
