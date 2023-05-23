Watch: Crocodile Attempts To Hunt Down Zebras In River But ...

Crocodiles are considered one of the best hunters in the animal kingdom. They are immensely powerful animals who are extremely swift in water. Seeing a crocodile miss its prey is a rare occurrence. Recently, a viral video which has surfaced online shows a herd of zebras crossing a stretch of water body. While at first glance it looks like a normal clip where the animals have to jump off the rocky obstacles on the water. But if you look at it closely, you will be able to spot a crocodile in the middle of the river attempting to grab the black and white equines. The YouTube channel Maasai Sightings shared the video. Take a look:

The video begins with a herd of zebras trying to cross the river at Masai Mara, Kenya. The Nile crocodile inhabits a wide range of aquatic habitats, including large freshwater lakes, rivers, freshwater swamps, coastal estuaries and mangrove swamps. In the one-and-a-half-minute-long clip, one by one the zebras cross the water body.

If you look at the video closely, you will be able to see a crocodile in the middle of the water waiting for a golden opportunity to catch hold of the animal. As soon as one Zebra comes near the reptile, it attempts to grab its leg and pull it into the water. But it manages to escape and the predator makes another attempt and fails yet again.

According to the video, the river was shallow for the crocodile to hunt during the migration season. The YouTube video gained traction online and users bombarded the comment section with their opinions. One user wrote, “Nature is rough but everybody has to eat." A user pointed out that the phrase “crocodile waiting to grab Zebras" creates an unsettling image. The user commented, “In the wild, predators like crocodiles often wait patiently for their prey to come within striking distance before pouncing. This ruthless cycle of life and death is an essential component of the delicate balance that maintains the ecosystem. However, it is also a reminder of the unpredictable nature of the natural world."