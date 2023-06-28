Watch: 'Cute' Snake Hides Under Dustbin, Internet Has Its Say

Snakes are one of the most feared animals on the planet. And just imagine what would happen if someone found the reptile in their house. A video is going viral on Instagram showing just that.

In the video, a snake is found hiding under a dustbin. To describe what is going on, the person who is holding the camera overturns the dustbin, revealing a small snake hiding beneath. The man reacts by saying that it looks cute. The snake looks like it is still growing and is trying to protect itself. As seen in the video, the snake sits in an attacking position, readying itself to bite anyone who comes closer. Check it out here:

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called rescuevlogs. It has gained 29.5 thousand likes and 1.1 million views on the platform so far.

Netizens are reacting to the video in different ways. A user commented, “Looks so cute but don’t kill leave it somewhere," while another user wrote, “How did it come there?"