Watch: Dog, Hit By Train, Comes Under It And Then Miraculously Escapes Unhurt

From time to time, we witness animals showcasing their intelligence in different situations. People like to post videos of their pets doing cute and funny things or sometimes they catch stray animals doing something unbelievable. A similar video that was posted online has now gone viral.

In the video, we can see that a dog is running on the railway tracks and he seems unaware of the moving train right behind him. Then suddenly the train hits the dog, running it over. For some time, it looked like the dog did not make it, but seconds later, the dog runs out fast, looking unhurt. The video induces terror in the viewer as it looks like something bad is going to happen. Check out the video here:

Advertisement

The video was posted on Instagram by an account called @ilhanatalay. It has garnered almost fifty-one thousand likes and more than one million views on the platform. People are expressing their shock and surprise in the comments, “People who don’t believe in god must watch this video," “OMG!!! There’s a saying- when it’s not your turn," and “Thank God it’s still safe," are some of the comments left by users. The video showcased how animals are intelligent enough to save themselves from the most dangerous of situations.