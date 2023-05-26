Watch: Dog Interrupts Football Match In Chile But Fans Love It

A captivating soccer match between Curicó Unido and Palestino in La Cisterna, Chile, was underway when an unlikely participant entered the field. Can you guess who it was? It turned out to be a spirited dog who energetically entered the field, abruptly pausing the game. The playful canine grabbed the ball and adamantly held onto it, captivating the crowd with a mixture of astonishment and joy. The stadium was all cheers, applause, and laughter as spectators embraced this delightful spectacle.

Numerous instances of dogs and cats interrupting football games and receiving cheers from the crowd have become immensely popular on the internet.

As reported by a Chilean news outlet, the dog took a seat on top of the ball. In an attempt to resolve the situation, Maximiliano Salas, a player from the Palestino team, intervened and tried to send the dog away from the field. However, the determined dog firmly held onto the ball, tightly clenching its jaws shut. Amid laughter, the players persisted in carrying the dog away from the pitch, but it remained steadfast, refusing to relinquish its grip on the ball.

After a while, the dog finally released its hold on the ball, allowing Salas to pass it to another official. Following this adorable interruption, the Premier Division match resumed. According to ESPN, the game concluded with a final score of 1 in favour of Palestino and 0 for Curicó Unido.

In yet another incident capturing our attention, a lively black puppy managed to interrupt a soccer game in Chile, halting the match between the national women’s teams of Chile and Venezuela. The playful pup made its way onto the pitch and sought belly rubs from the players, captivating the hearts of both the athletes and the spectators.