Watch: Dog Lends Helping Paw To Construction Worker, Internet's Heart Is Full

The bond between a human and a dog is unconditional and we have proof. Recently, a video, which shows a puppy lending a helping hand to a construction worker, who can be seen digging, surfaced online. The absolutely adorable clip will make you smile wide and melt your heart. It will make you believe why we are lucky to have dogs as our best friends.

In the now-viral video, a construction worker can be seen digging and shovelling soil on the surface. It is quite a common dog behaviour to dig. Similarly, in this situation, the man’s doting and helpful furry companion decided to lend a paw and start digging as well. In fact, it also starts to sweep the soil dug out by the worker and create space for him.

While the dog is not able to do much for his human friend, his efforts are worthy of appreciation. Their camaraderie won the hearts of the internet. This was documented at a construction site and has already gained 1.6 million views on Instagram. Check out the video here-

The caption of the video reads, “Each time the construction worker shovels the dirt to the surface, this sweet dog helps him by pushing it to the side with its front legs." The social media users were in awe of the video with many jokingly asking for the little pup to be paid with its favourite snacks and other gestures.