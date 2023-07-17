Watch: Donkey Hilariously Teases Its Owner, Internet Loves It

A video, which shows a hilarious moment between a man and a donkey is going viral. In the viral clip, we see a man and his Donkey in front of the camera.

Steve, the donkey, is adorably laying his head on the man’s back. While the animal is resting, the man says, “Not everybody likes having their ears breathed in, it’s not something that everybody likes."

Then the animal starts licking his neck. The man responds with disgust. The video cuts to show the donkey nibbling the man’s ear. He tells the donkey to stop but nothing of that sort happens. After getting told off a few times the donkey finally stops and looks at the camera like it knows what is going on making the whole thing even funnier. The video ends with the man saying, “Ears are not there for you to nibble on."