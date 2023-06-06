Watch: Drunk US Woman Bites And Kicks Cops While Resisting Arrest On Flight

A dramatic video of a woman passenger resisting arrest on a US flight has gone viral. The incident is reported to have taken place on a Southwest Airlines flight on May 29. It is alleged the woman was drunk and while resisting arrest she kicked and bit a police officer. The visuals feature the cops dragging the woman out of the aircraft. In the video, the inebriated woman is pulled away from her seat.

“I paid for my flight," she is heard saying. “Get off," a police officer responded.

The woman keeps asking for her phone and tried to grab nearby seats to force her way inside. The police officers then decide to put her in handcuffs. “I am confused as to why this is happening," says the woman. A co-passenger can be heard replying, “Well we’re not." The woman asks again “What’s happening, can you explain it to me?" Another passenger adds, “Looks like you’re getting arrested."

The alleged drunk woman keeps asking “Why" repeatedly. Other passengers on the plane are seen urging her to stop resisting. “You’re making it worse," says a man. Watch the video here:

With over three lakh views on the video, the woman has been widely criticized in the comment section. A user said, “People be wilding in planes lately," another wrote, “People are dumb once you are removed you get put on a no-fly list." One more called it the woman’s, “1-way trip to a no-fly list."

A user highlighted, “Accountability will start to change folks’ minds." Another replied to her question, “What’s happening? Well, you’re going to jail and you’ll probably be driving to any and every destination from this day forward."