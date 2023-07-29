Watch: Elderly Man Fulfils His Dream Of Buying A Lamborghini After Retirement

There’s no perfect age to achieve your dreams or be successful. Some people achieve success in their career at a young age, while others fulfil their dreams after working hard for almost all their lives. Many videos on social media are a testament to this fact. Seeing elderly people achieve their goals always brings a smile to netizens’ faces. One such video is going viral on Twitter, where an old man is seen buying a Lamborghini after his retirement. In the video, an old man is spotted coming out of a brand-new Lamborghini. He looks extremely happy to finally fulfil his dream of buying a luxurious car after working hard for several years. According to reports, the old man bought the car after his retirement. He can be seen coming out of a grey Lamborghini; and, at first, he is finding it difficult to get out of it. But when he finally gets out of it, he falls on the floor laughing and taps the floor three times after he finally realises that he has fulfilled his dream of buying his dream car. The clip was captioned, “When you buy Lambo after retirement."

The video went viral in no time. Netizens were quick to express their happiness after seeing the old man fulfil his dream. One of the users commented, “Gotta love his attitude though" Another user wrote, “People are criticising him for being old and fat. He can afford a lambo. Nothing else matters." A third user commented, “This is so emotional."