Watch: Elephant Attacks Bikers In Wayanad, Internet Disappointed For This Reason

The incident happened in the Muthanga-Bandipur forest area in Wayanad district of Kerala.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 22, 2023, 11:17 IST

Delhi, India

The video was recorded by a person in the car behind the two-wheeler.
Navigating encounters with wild animals in lush green corridors demands both wisdom and quick decision-making to avert potentially life-threatening situations. The serenity of these natural settings occasionally juxtaposes with the presence of formidable creatures, such as elephants, prompting the need for cautious actions. A recent video circulating on social media highlights an elephant’s aggression towards two-wheelers in a green corridor.

The video, captured by an individual trailing behind the bikers, captures a moment of confrontation between humans and nature. As the camera pans, it unveils two bikers halting on the road, with a gentle giant glimpsed in the background woods. In the ensuing frames, one biker is spotted lifting his fallen vehicle while the camera shifts back to the road. Unbeknownst to them, the elephant is rapidly approaching. The occupants of a nearby car, sensing the impending danger, respond by honking to alert the bikers. Subsequently, the elephant charges, causing panic. One biker hastily escapes while the other abandons his bike and flees, with the car shadowing their escape to ensure safety.

This incident unfolded in the Muthanga-Bandipur forest area of Wayanad, Kerala. While the individuals emerged unscathed, the motivation behind halting their bikes remains unclear, raising questions about responsible conduct in forested areas.

The video has sparked debates on Instagram. Criticism has been directed at the car driver for honking, potentially provoking the elephant. An Instagram user commented, “The car driver provoked the elephant with a horn… People should be more responsible at the forest ways." Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “Honking when there is an elephant?!! Actually, the car driver made it worse… Not honking was the real help."

    • In contrast, the video presents another perspective. An earlier viral video showcased a KSRTC bus driver skillfully managing passengers when encountering an elephant in a green corridor. The driver halted the bus, offering reassurance to passengers apprehensive about the close proximity of the elephant. The incident provides a composed approach to wildlife interactions, prioritizing safety without escalating tension.

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: August 22, 2023, 11:17 IST
    last updated: August 22, 2023, 11:17 IST
