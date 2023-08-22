Watch: Elephant Attacks Bikers In Wayanad, Internet Disappointed For This Reason

Navigating encounters with wild animals in lush green corridors demands both wisdom and quick decision-making to avert potentially life-threatening situations. The serenity of these natural settings occasionally juxtaposes with the presence of formidable creatures, such as elephants, prompting the need for cautious actions. A recent video circulating on social media highlights an elephant’s aggression towards two-wheelers in a green corridor.

The video, captured by an individual trailing behind the bikers, captures a moment of confrontation between humans and nature. As the camera pans, it unveils two bikers halting on the road, with a gentle giant glimpsed in the background woods. In the ensuing frames, one biker is spotted lifting his fallen vehicle while the camera shifts back to the road. Unbeknownst to them, the elephant is rapidly approaching. The occupants of a nearby car, sensing the impending danger, respond by honking to alert the bikers. Subsequently, the elephant charges, causing panic. One biker hastily escapes while the other abandons his bike and flees, with the car shadowing their escape to ensure safety.

This incident unfolded in the Muthanga-Bandipur forest area of Wayanad, Kerala. While the individuals emerged unscathed, the motivation behind halting their bikes remains unclear, raising questions about responsible conduct in forested areas.

The video has sparked debates on Instagram. Criticism has been directed at the car driver for honking, potentially provoking the elephant. An Instagram user commented, “The car driver provoked the elephant with a horn… People should be more responsible at the forest ways." Another user echoed this sentiment, stating, “Honking when there is an elephant?!! Actually, the car driver made it worse… Not honking was the real help."