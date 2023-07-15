Watch: Elephant Charges At Lioness While She Was Playing With Her Cubs

In the animal kingdom, it is often believed that only the most powerful creatures reign supreme. Lions, known as the king of the jungle, are feared as the fierce predators. However, it may come as a surprise to learn that there exists an animal that even lions fear, incapable of facing it head-on. A viral video circulating on social media offers a glimpse of such surprising encounter.

The video, shared on the YouTube channel Maasai Sightings, captures a lioness with her three playful cubs. As they enjoy their time together, a colossal elephant slowly approaches. Instantly, the lioness becomes visibly anxious. Initially, she attempts to conceal her cubs amid the tall grass, lying low in an effort to remain inconspicuous. However, realising that the elephant shows no signs of retreat, she swiftly seizes the smallest cub in her mouth and flees. The elephant, in turn, begins to pursue her, seemingly intent on intimidating the lioness.