Watch: Elephant Escapes From The Jaws Of Hungry Crocodile, Internet Is Stunned

Surviving in the wild is a challenge and animals naturally know how to defend themselves against threats. Recently, a thrilling video showing a clash between an elephant and a crocodile is going viral. Emmanuel Sauti, a 53-year-old safari guide, recorded the moment in which a massive elephant thrashed a hungry crocodile by swinging the reptile using its tail. The incident happened while the elephant was cooling itself from the scorching heat in the shallow water of the Luangwa River in Zambia.

The elephant tried to save itself, by sprinting towards the land, but the crocodile had its firm grip on the massive creature. Despite the crocodile’s strength, the elephant showed his intelligence and began spinning, changing its direction every few seconds. After several intense attempts, the elephant managed to lose the hungry crocodile. The elephant freed itself from the predator’s grasp and ran towards the ground, leaving the reptile defeated.

Recalling the incident, Emmanuel Sauti, who captured the incredible footage, shared his experience with Latest Sightings. He explained that it was an ordinary day as they headed back to camp. However, their regular drive turned out to be a remarkable moment they would remember for their life.

He revealed, “I couldn’t help but feel a mix of emotions. On one hand, I was a bit scared of the crocodile. I mean, have you seen how big elephants can get? I was absolutely thrilled to witness something so rare. And boy, was it a sight to see. The elephant was putting up a good fight and the crocodile wasn’t backing down either."

“In the end, the elephant managed to shake off the crocodile and cross the river. Phew, what a relief. I must say, that was one of the most exhilarating moments of my career as a safari guide. And the fact that it was my first time seeing an elephant fight with a crocodile just made it all the more special," Emmanuel Sauti shared.