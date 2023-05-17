Watch: Elephants Take Drinks Break In The Middle Of A Fight

How often do you see two mighty elephants charging at each other in a wild space? Not much, right? But thanks to Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Susanta Nanda, we got a glimpse of such brawls online. He shared a video, in which two tuskers are seen wrestling with their trunks as a portion of their legs were submerged in water. Pushing one another, the footage captures their tusk crashing together head-on when the two break into a fight. “One more inside the water. With drinks break in between," the IFS officer captioned the video that he received from the Forest Department (FD).

His tweet was in continuation with another clip that he had posted before. It showed a pair of gigantic elephants fighting on a road, pushing and shoving each other across. The unusual display that went on for quite a few seconds was caught on camera, focusing as the two elephants take aggressive swipes at each other. With their titanic tusks, the pair appears trying to make the other back down. Trumpeting at each other, they continue their quest for dominance until the video comes to an end. “When the Titans clash, the forest shivers," the IFS officer wrote next to the clip. Watch the battle here:

The videos have garnered thousands of likes within hours leaving Twitter users equal parts fascinated and excited. One said, “This looks more like a sibling fight."

Another highlighted how the gigantic tuskers are “almost mirroring each other (gestures/ body language)"

Previously, a similar video shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan showcased a fight between two elephant calves, which was defused after the intervention of elders from their herd. The two babies were spotted engaging with their tusks, pushing each other in what seemed to be a power display. The slightly bigger calf gains the lead to push the other to a great distance when an elder interrupts. “When cousins fight, elders have to intervene," quipped the officer while sharing the clip.

According to a report by Round Glass, elephants enter a duel to display their dominance and maintain rank in their herd.