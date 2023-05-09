Watch: Employees Panic As Monitor Lizard Enters Their Workplace, Internet Has Best Reactions

Monitor Lizards are said to be naturally shy and usually like to stay away from humans. However, if provoked, they can attack just like any other animal. But sometimes, they have been spotted in places like supermarkets, the middle of the road or even at the workplace in multiple events. Now a video has resurfaced on the internet of a monitor lizard casually entering an office and disrupting the work. The video shared on Instagram opens with a woman employee standing on a chair and a male employee on the desk.

In a couple of seconds, a monitor lizard is seen swiftly entering the office which makes the woman panic as well as the man standing on the table. The woman can be seen running towards the exit followed by the male employee. In the meantime, the lizard observes and then further hides under the desk.

The video is originally from Thailand and happened last year. The caption of the video reads, “All hail The Lizard King."

While the employees were scared the internet users had some hilarious reactions to the video in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Don’t piss off IT or they’ll send over a whole different kind of new Monitor." Another person added, “Mr Kippling just wants to play." One more user added, “Bro is Just checking if you guys received his resume."

Another one mentioned, “Both species are afraid of each other but eventually the one who accepts the fear and acts will win."

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered more than 1.2 million views since it was shared.

Earlier, a video from IIM Calcutta went viral on Twitter of two giant monitor lizards engaged in a flight on the campus which had both perplexed and entertained viewers. The clip confused online viewers, some of them mistakenly interpreted the fight as a display of affection. Nonetheless, many users found the rare sighting of the lizards to be both amusing and fascinating.

