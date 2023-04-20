Watch: Experimentalist Vishal Pareek Covers The Whole Car With 1-Rupee Coins

Social media has become a prime source of entertainment for people around the world. From quirky, humorous videos to people showing amazing skills, social media platforms feature several kinds of videos. One such video was shared on Instagram recently and it shows a car covered with Re 1 coins all over its metallic body.

The video starts with a front view of the car and then the man wielding the camera takes it around the car to give us a rear and side view. The camera then zooms in to the number place and the video ends there. Captioned, “Coin wali car" ( A car of coins), the video shows how well the car has been covered with coins. The metallic body of the car is the part, which is covered, the windshields, headlights and taillights, the number plates along with the company logo, the front bumper and the grill.

The video was posted on the social media platform on April 9 and since then it has amassed more than 4 crore views. It also has over 26 lakh likes and people are going gaga over the artist’s talent. The comments section is full of appreciation for the artist.

A user wrote – “This will improve some build quality. Great."

Another user joked – “I thought it was Urfi (Javed), and then the angle zoomed out."

A third user commented – “Don’t leave it standing outside on the road, otherwise there won’t be a single penny left on the car."

The video was posted by Vishal Pareek. He is a YouTuber and an Instagram influencer who boasts more than 1.46 lakh followers on the platform. Vishal is popular for such experiments.

Recently, Vishal posted a reel which featured a house that he built using only plastic bottles. The house even had a door that could open and close. The video gathered more than 12 lakh views and over 74,000 likes. People praised him in the comments for his talent for using waste and creating something artistic out of it.

