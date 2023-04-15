Watch: Fearless Man Locks Eyes With A Lion, Here’s What Happens Next

Wild animals are often seen attacking humans and vehicles that approach them on the road or come too close to them. In one such recent video, a man can be seen sitting in a jeep and getting an uncomfortably close-up glimpse of a lion. What is shocking is the man’s reaction. In the video, the man can be seen sitting on a seat attached to the front of a jeep. He has a binocular in his hand, and it looks like he is all set to hunt animals in the forest. What he doesn’t realise is that a lion is stealthily moving towards him. The lion then stares at the man with his strong eyes. Both of them could be seen locking eyes. The events that followed were astonishing! The lion continued to watch the man as he stood still. Thereafter, everyone was left shocked as the animal abruptly turned away.

After watching the deadly encounter between a lion and a man in an open jeep, many users on the internet were utterly shocked. The video is now trending on social media. The clip has been posted on Instagram and so far, it has garnered over 1.3 million views. It was posted a few days back and is now garnering huge traction among wildlife lovers.

The caption of the video reads, “Lion locks eyes with a ranger".

One user wrote, “He held his breath and focused his eyes straight in the lion’s eyes and the lion became scared. That’s a trick". Another user commented, “If he stands up that’s when the lion will attack him". The third user added, “Wow! I would drop dead within a minute". One user wrote, “What a moment! Amazing".

Such videos often emerge on the internet and create a huge buzz among the viewers. Some time back, a similar video became viral on social media. In the clip, a man can be seen sitting comfortably on a Jeep, while a lioness stares at him.

