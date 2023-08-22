Watch: Fearless Woman Pulls Out Two Massive Pythons With Her Bare Hands

While the occasional invasion of spiders, ants, or mice into residential or commercial structures might not be unusual, the presence of snakes within the confines of one’s home is an entirely different and scary experience. Imagine, one day you’re minding your own business at home when you suddenly hear mysterious hissing sounds or strange disturbances from your storeroom or the ceiling. What would you do in such a hair-raising situation? Most would choose to run to a safer place and call for help but not this woman from Australia.

In a spine-chilling encounter that would make most of us jump out of our skins, a young woman found herself face-to-face with two giant pythons. In the shocking video shared by an Instagram account, a composed-looking woman stands on top of a table, armed with only a long stick, and can be seen wriggling it through an opening in a room’s ceiling. As she withdraws the stick, she immediately extends her hand, revealing a giant python.

The terror doesn’t end there as within a few seconds, another snake slithers out from the same opening and both coil around the woman’s arms. Instead of screaming or running for cover, the woman demonstrates composure and control. She releases the snake hook stick and cautiously handles the second python. She steps down from the table, clutching the pythons like it is no big deal.

Take a look at the video:

The video, initially shared on a Twitter account has gone viral and has about 8 lakh views already. Social media users have flocked to the comments section, their messages filled with equal parts shock and admiration for this lady. One user wrote that he would have left the house for new owners.

Another one commented, “She removes this monster snake like it’s nothing? Do they already learn this as toddlers? I am shocked and highly impressed at the same time." Many others have called it shocking too.

A third user playfully joked that after seeing this video, they would never complain about mosquitoes again.