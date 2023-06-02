Watch: Fighter Jets 'Pose' Mid-Air For Photographer, Internet Can't Believe It

You must have seen fighter jet planes putting on a display of amazing tricks in the sky during Independence Day or Republic Day celebrations. But have you ever wondered how the photos and videos of these jet planes doing stunts in mid-air are captured? A 2-year-old viral video will clear your doubts. It will give you an insight into how fighter planes are instructed to follow a certain pattern to get the photographs taken. The video which has once again surfaced on the internet was tweeted by the handle called Aviation, on March 6.

“Fighter Jets posing for the Photographer!" reads the intriguing tweet. According to media reports, the recorded visual footage captures Saudi Arabian photographer Ahmed Hade. He was assigned to take photographs of fighter jet planes of the Royal Saudi Air Force practising mid-air stunts, during the rehearsals of the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia. In this context, it is important to mention that after the unification of Hejaz and Nejd’s Kingdom, a new state was formed, which is now called Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed can be seen sitting on C-130 military transport aircraft instructing three fighter jet planes on how to form an alignment. Upon his instructions, the aircraft which have been identified as Panavia Tornado, a Eurofighter Typhoon, and an F-15 Eagles formed organised lines, high up in the sky. Following the photographer’s orders, they moved right and left. When the three fighter jet planes were positioned in the perfect order, Ahmed sprung into action and clicked the photographs.

The now-viral video did not take much time to reach social media users who reacted to it in the comments section. One of them wanted to know, “What is that like a $10,000 picture per minute?" A second user thanked the Twitter handle by writing, “Thank you for sharing this beautiful video." “Now this is creative direction on a whole new level," came another remark.

So far, the video has collected more than 12.1 million views on Twitter. As per a report by India Today, the photographs were clicked close to the Jeddah waterfront in Saudi Arabia. 60 civilian and military fighter jet planes took part in the grand airshow, followed by a magnificent display of fireworks conducted on September 23, 2020.