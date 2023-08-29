Watch: Flying Fish Snatches Woman's Phone As She Rides A Boat, Internet Calls It 'Planned Theft'

In a continuous stream of viral videos flooding the internet, a recent standout features a rather audacious flying fish stealing a woman’s smartphone. This incident has swiftly gained traction, captivating the collective attention of online audiences.

This intriguing event transpired while the woman was on vacation, situated amidst the tranquil sea on a boat alongside a relative. The video showcases both individuals striking poses, commemorated by a friend’s camera. The scene unfolded innocently, with the duo savouring the moment, until an unforeseen twist occurred. Abruptly, a fish soared into view from an unexpected angle, using its body to nudge the smartphone into the woman’s grasp before promptly depositing it into the water. This swift manoeuvre unfolded in the blink of an eye, leaving everyone bewildered. A comprehensive comprehension of the incident can only be grasped by observing the video in slow motion.

This enigmatic occurrence was captured on camera, revealing the woman and her relative mid-pose. Even the woman herself remained puzzled as her phone inadvertently plunged into the water. The suddenness of the act left her momentarily perplexed about how her device had slipped from her hand. To verify the sequence of events, the video, originally recorded on the friend’s phone, was meticulously reviewed, ultimately exposing the fish as the unlikely culprit behind the incident.

The footage made its way onto the Instagram page of Trt World, accompanied by the following caption: “A silver swordfish snatched a woman’s phone as she rode a boat with her relative in Leyte, the Philippines. The phone was returned to the woman later that night during low tide, although it was nonoperational due to water damage. The woman’s sister-in-law later bought her a new phone."