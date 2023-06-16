Watch: 4 Killer Whales Spotted Engaging In Rare Group Swim

Nature never ceases to amaze the ones looking for something truly spectacular. The New England Aquarium captured a rare sight of four majestic Killer Whales swimming together. According to the aquarium’s scientists, this extraordinary encounter took place during an aerial survey conducted last week. It happened approximately 40 miles (64 km) south of Nantucket. The sighting itself is a rarity. This is because Killer Whales are not commonly spotted in the waters of New England, let

Taken from a distance, the snapshot reveals the tiny silhouettes of the four magnificent Orcas. It looked breathtaking against the vast expanse of the water body enveloping them. The tweet posted along with the picture read, “A unique sight from the sky: FOUR Killer Whales swimming together! Last Sunday, Aquarium scientists spotted four orcas on an aerial survey 40 miles south of Nantucket. According to our scientists, it is unusual to see killer whales in New England waters, let alone four!"

The tweet has quickly garnered attention. People shared their excitement and wonder at the beautiful sight. Many remarked that they hope the Killer Whales do not start hunting in the area. At the same time, they expressed how cool the entire thing seemed. Others joked that it seemed like a non-verbal cue of something grand happening. “I love them as long as they don’t go after the whales in that area," read a tweet.

Another user wrote, “Hopefully they won’t start eating sharks like they do in Africa. But this is cool."

“This is not a unique sight, rather a nonverbal warning sign that something’s about to go down," read a tweet.