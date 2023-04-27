Watch: Funny 'Kambal' Dance Video From Wedding Takes Internet By Storm

Indian wedding videos often create a huge stir on the internet. Such videos have their own genre of following on social media and often reflect moments of pure joy and celebration of loved ones. Be it the bride’s or groom’s dance performance, the father-daughter dance, or the friend’s surprise dance performance, these videos capture a beautiful display of emotions.

Recently, a funny video of a baraati dance performance has intrigued the internet. In the video, everyone can be seen dancing and bobbing their heads to the song. Meanwhile, it also gives a sneak peek of the ‘Kambal’ dance and it will leave you in splits.

The video unveils the hilarious dance moves of the groom and his friends. In the video, the groom is seen being lifted up in the arms of his friends as he enjoys to his fullest. Check out the video here:

The video has been shared by the Instagram user Sunil Yogi.

So far, the video has garnered over 1.5 million views and has been making strides online ever since it has been uploaded. This video has triggered an array of reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Rajasthani Hero." Another user commented, “Last office party." A third user added, “Kambal on the house." One user also wrote, “No one is gonna talk about the groom."

However, this is not the first time, the internet is filled with such hilarious wedding videos.

Some time back, a video of several Indian Americans dressed in traditional attire and grooving to the beats on New York Street went viral. The video was shared online on Instagram by a user called Suraj Patel. Not only this, a video of a 96-year-old man dancing at his grandson’s son made the hearts flutter.

Take a look:

The videos created a huge buzz on social media soon after it was shared online.

