Watch: Girl Dances On Railway Platform, Netizens Aren't Too Impressed

The Internet is filled with videos, some of which entertain people, while some outright cringe. Recently, a clip of a girl dancing at a railway station went viral. The girl is seen doing weird moves, moving frantically. The video has been shared on Instagram. The way the girl dances, onlookers on the railway platform seemed uncomfortable. She is seen wearing a red turtle-neck crop top and black skinny-fit denim. While posting the video, the user captioned it, “Nangloi Wale dosto se share krdo (Share this with your Nangloi friends)." The text refers to Nangloi, which is an area in the West district of New Delhi. Probably the girl is dancing in a station, belonging to that locality.

Within just a few days, the video has been viewed over 1.5 million times and the comments section has been flooded. One of them wrote, “If I had been in the place of this lady, I would have been pushed seriously, the same ghost would have descended. It has become difficult to tolerate people like these." Another wrote, “Is she mad or what?"

Earlier, the woman posted another dance video on Instagram and the internet called it a publicity stunt. In the clip, the young woman can be seen dancing in the middle of a busy train station to the beautiful song Mera Dil Tera Deewana by Alka Yagnik. Even if many called her dance odd, others commended her guts for dancing despite so many people staring at her. Despite the video reaching close to 1 million views, viewers were unimpressed with the girl’s moves. She wore a blue outfit with silver beaded accents. She added trainers to complete her look and danced her heart out.

One of the users commented, “Didi dance karna hai na to sambhal ke karo Piche ladke Dar ja rahe hain (Please be careful while dancing, you are scaring the boys standing behind).

Many requested the Indian Railways to impose sanctions for such actions to preserve peace among other passengers and prevent any incidents.

