Watch: Girl Dances To Vivah Song On Flight, Irks Passengers

The internet is filled with endless videos, some amazing, some outright cringe. Recently, a video of a young woman dancing on an aeroplane went viral on social media. In the video, the girl is seen grooving to the song Hamari Shaadi Mein from Shahid Kapoor starrer Vivah.

Posted on Instagram by a user named Shiba Khan, the video has gained significant traction and has been shared widely online. In the clip, the girl is seen wearing a Western ensemble which she paired up with her black shoes. She dances her heart out in the aisle of the flight while holding her boarding pass in one hand. Despite other passengers waiting to move forward, she continued to dance and make the video. The girl seems to be very happy and excited, as she shakes her leg to the popular Bollywood song. Check out the video here:

So far, the video has garnered over 14.3 million views. With many users criticising her dance moves, others can be seen praising her style. It also appears that the girl’s dance somewhat caused discomfort among the bystanders on the plane.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “This type of activity should be punished as per aviation rules." Another user commented, “Her flight was from Nagpur to Goa. She was sitting in front of my seat." A third user wrote, “If overacting had a face." One user also added, “I see why Thanos wanted to wife half of the population."

Some users have even appealed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation to enforce penalties for such conduct to ensure a calm atmosphere for fellow passengers and avoid any undesirable occurrences.

However, this is not the first time, such videos often take the internet by storm. Some time back, a video of a girl dancing at a railway station went viral in which she was seen performing bizarre and frantic dance moves. The video was shared on Instagram and the way the girl danced, it seemed to have made onlookers at the railway platform feel uneasy.

