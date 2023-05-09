Watch: Girl Performs Fabulous Dance Stunt In Saree, Internet Reacts

A video of a girl performing an acrobatic move in a Marathi saree is creating a huge buzz on social media. In the clip, the woman can be seen performing a remarkable dance stunt that has taken the internet by storm. The video also shows a group of people in the background cheering and clapping for her performance.

The video features a girl, all decked up in a traditional Marathi saree, paired with sports shoes. The girl opted for a no-makeup look as she danced her heart out among the audience. In the video, she can be seen performing backflips flawlessly, which left everyone awestruck.

Check out the video here

Advertisement

The video has been posted by the Instagram user Misha Sharma. She is an athlete by profession and keeps showcasing her talent to the audience. So far, the video has garnered over 242,000 views and is still increasing.

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Swag Marathi". Another user commented, “Great awesome keep rocking". The third user added, “You are the best". One user also wrote, “Super dance".

She quite often shares her dance videos that go viral. Being an avid social media user, she boasts a massive fan following of 579,000 followers and shares dan videos which delight her fans and make their hearts skip a beat.

Not so long ago, she posted a video in which she was grooving to the energetic beats on the Delhi metro. The video has generated a lot of traction among the masses. She was seen all dressed up in a printed matching crop top and pants and sports shoes.

Advertisement

Such stunt videos often make it to the headlines. Some time back, Indian choreographer Rukmini Vijayakumar performed such a stunt which became viral after a couple of minutes.

Read all the Latest News here