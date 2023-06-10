Watch: Golden Eagle Snatches Dead Fox With Its Claws And Flies With It

Golden eagles are among the largest, swiftest and most agile birds that can be found in North America. Their wingspan typically exceeds 6 feet. In a video posted by @TerrifyingNatur on Twitter, a striking display of nature’s brutality unfolds as an eagle snatches a lifeless fox from the ground using its powerful talons. The eagle swiftly captures the fox and takes off into the sky, turning it into its meal. The video has garnered 3.4 million views so far. Take a look:

The captivating footage serves as a reminder of the challenging and sometimes frightening aspects of nature, where animals must engage in struggles for sustenance and endure harsh conditions to survive. A user emphasised this point, stating, “Nature can be unforgiving and intimidating. Animals must compete for food and adapt to demanding circumstances."

In addition to their remarkable hunting skills, golden eagles exhibit excellent parental care. Both the mother and father birds alternate in safeguarding the nest, incubating the eggs, searching for prey and nourishing the hatchlings. These majestic birds are also known for constructing some of the largest nests in the avian world, often measuring around 5 to 6 feet in width and 2 feet in height.

One of the most remarkable aspects of golden eagles is the size of their nests, with the largest documented nest measuring a staggering 20 feet in height and 8.5 feet in width. Additionally, these majestic birds are capable of reaching impressive speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.