Watch: Goose Stands Tall In Front Of Cows Trying To Intimidate The Bird

The Internet is a hub of mind-boggling and amusing content. After a long day at work, when you snuggle up inside the blanket, social media comes to your rescue. While scrolling through your Facebook feed, or watching Instagram reels, you might often come across several videos that instantly lift your spirits.

One of the most widely-loved clips that a majority of people enjoy in their leisurely time is viral videos; especially animal viral videos. One such similar visual footage that has been doing the rounds on the Internet, shows a goose putting up a brave fight with a herd of cows.

Ever since the video was tweeted on the microblogging platform on April 4, it has been gaining much traction. “Nature always amazed us," read the tweet. The amusing visual clip opens with a goose, standing in the middle of a field, encircled by a bunch of bulky cows. The cows take turns in attacking the poor bird, charging at the goose repeatedly, apparently trying to intimidate it. But, the goose proved to be a braveheart as it stood its ground, in the deadly face-off.

As soon as one of the cows tried to attack the goose, attempting to pounce on the bird, the courageous goose nipped back at the huge animal with its sharp and pointy beak, flapping its wings aggressively. In the face of imminent danger, the goose did not back away. In fact, it seemed that the bird just refused to give in to the cows, acting as bullies. No matter how hard the cows tried to scare the goose, the bird stood like a lone wolf - unafraid and determined.

The video was quick to arrest the attention of social media users in no time who rallied into the comments to drop their reactions. While one user noted, “It’s nature actually, no matter what you are, it’s all about confidence," another quipped “Moral of the story: just stand the ground." “One thing about geese is that they don’t back down when being confronted. They are awesome," pointed out a third individual.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely fight between the cows and the goose?

