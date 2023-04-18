Watch: Groom's Friends Shouting Funny Slogans To Embarrass Him On Stage Leave Internet In Splits

Marriage is an occasion that becomes increasingly special when our loved ones grace it with their presence. From distant relatives to close family members and friends, many attend a wedding function and turn it into a humongous success. But often friends can create embarrassing scenarios during various ceremonies to have fun with the bride and the groom. One such video showing a couple of groom’s friends shouting funny slogans during the Varmala ceremony has gone viral on Instagram.

The video shows the bride and the groom standing on stage while waiting for their relatives to hand them garlands. Meanwhile, the groom’s friends started to shout poetic slogans. While the slogans weren’t in protest of anything, it was still an embarrassing situation for the groom. The bride was also laughing while listening to the slogans.

One of the slogans was “Laal Phool, Peela Phool. Bhabhi Humari Beautiful." This translates to “Red flower, yellow flower, our sister-in-law is beautiful". Another slogan one was “Bhabhi tum bartan dhulwao, hum tumhare saath hain". This translates to “Sister-in-law, you make him wash the dishes. We are with you".

The video has gone viral with more than 90,000 views. People in the comments section laughed and expressed their views on the video. A user commented, “This is a childish act." Another user wrote, “Let me save this reel. (These) dialogues will be helpful at my friend’s wedding." A third user commented, “These friends are the ones we call best friends," and a fourth user wrote, “Death seems a better option than having such friends."

Many others used laughing emojis in the comments section to express how funny they found the slogans to be.

The video was posted by an Instagram page called Meme Central. The page is popular with more than 3.66 lakh followers. The reason for its popularity is that it shares several funny videos as reels.

