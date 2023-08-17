Watch: Heroic Scuba Diver Rescues Shark Entangled In Fishing Hook

Marine pollution has emerged to be a rising concern today. Activities by humans, including the disposal of fishing equipment such as lines, ropes, and nets, have emerged as significant hazards for marine life. In fact, fishing hooks that are often dumped into the water can injure aquatic animals, causing them to either swallow the tool or get entangled in its snare. Recently, an old video of a Florida scuba diver rescuing a shark ensnared by a hook within a reef shows the brutal reality of ocean pollution.

The video was dropped on July 25 on Instagram by the scuba diver-instructor named Taz Felde, who is associated with Under Pressure Divers, a local dive club in Florida. In the detailed Instagram caption, he narrated how he and his diving partner first came to know about a hook-stuck Nurse Shark at a man-made reef in Destin Florida.

“We were made aware of a Nurse Shark in distress at a local man-made reef here in Destin, Florida. The Artificial Reef system is located at Beasley Park on the island in Fort Walton Beach. It sits in about 18-22 feet of water," wrote the scuba instructor. He added that another diver also reported the same incident to him. Although the diver tried his best to help the shark get free from the hook, he failed in his attempt. That’s when Taz decided to embark on the rescue mission at Beasley Park with his diving partner Dan.

Taz Felde further recounted that they were able to spot the distressed Nurse Shark as soon as they dived into the water. “We were able to cut the steel leader that was attached to the hook and free the shark from its entanglement," he wrote. The video also offered some glimpses of Taz and his partner’s efforts in trying to relieve the shark from the painful stab of the hook. With the help of pliers, the scuba divers finally succeeded in tethering the hook, following which the shark wriggled free and swam away.