Watch: Hi-Tech Sugarcane Machine Spilling Out Juice Without Manual Labour Viral

The summer season has started and amid the scorching heat, the sale of sugarcane juice has been growing rapidly. You must have had sugarcane juice at some point in your life but have you ever noticed the evolution of the machine? Earlier, the machines would grind sugarcane but not without the juice seller rotating it with their hands.

As technology advanced, people attached a generator to the machine, thereby making the process easier and doing away with manual grinding. But it caused a lot of pollution owing to the use of diesel. And now, there are electric sugarcane juice machines that are more eco-friendly.

A video of such a machine, which looks completely hi-tech, is currently going viral. Last week, Retd Air Marshal (IAF), Anil Chopra, tweeted a video in which the machine only requires you to press a few buttons and the juice spills out. Take a look:

The person shooting the video goes to the sugarcane juice seller and gets completely surprised to see the machine. He then asks him about how it works and understands the whole process from him. In the video, it can be seen that the seller puts the sugarcane inside the machine through a hole and juice comes out of a tap just after a few buttons are pressed. The seller priced his sugarcane juice at just Rs 20.

The video has gone viral on Twitter with over 143,000 views and the machine looks amazing but people have been criticising it. One Twitter user said that this innovation is very old and claimed that he had seen a similar machine 8 years ago in a shopping mall where the sugarcane juice was sold at a very high price. Another said that this machine is fake because in the old machine, the whole process used to happen in front of the eyes, so it was visible that the juice was coming out clean and pure. He argued that in this case, it is possible that the juice is already filled beforehand into the machine and is not fresh.