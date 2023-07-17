Watch: Hyena And Leopard's Funny Encounter Is Viral

A side-splitting video capturing a comical interaction between a hyena and a leopard is taking the internet by storm. In the footage, a hyena is seen strolling casually until it spots a resting leopard ahead. With a hint of caution, the hyena decides to take a massive detour to avoid any potential confrontation with the big cat. Surprisingly, the leopard remains unperturbed, completely ignoring the hyena’s presence as it continues to luxuriate in its leisurely rest.

The video was originally shared on Instagram by the page Latestkruger, quickly gaining popularity with 19,000 likes and an impressive 309,000 views. The caption accompanying the video simply states, “Hyena makes a big loop around the leopard." Netizens have been actively responding to the video, leaving amusing comments.

Advertisement

One viewer humorously noted, “They only fight 50 vs 1," while another shared a personal revelation, “I have just realized that I still hate hyenas for no apparent reason other than having watched Lion King as a child. They can be somewhat cute, to be honest." Another comment highlighted the cautious nature of both animals, stating, “Steady watching their backs too. Nature," while yet another expressed admiration, “Respect on both sides, though the leopard is just chillin’."