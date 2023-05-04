Watch: Hyena Takes On Buffalo, Then Came The Lionesses, But ...

The Internet is a hub of amusing and mind-boggling content. Often while casually strolling through our social media feeds, we come across videos that leave us completely stupefied. Among the numerous visual clips, animal videos are the most popular. The animal kingdom is all about survival of the fittest, and the complex hierarchy between different species. One such viral video that has captured the attention of social media users shows how a sick buffalo when encountered with a bigger threat, puts up a brave fight to save itself. The now-viral visual footage was dropped on YouTube by Maasai Sightings.

The heart-wrenching video opens with a hyena attacking a sick buffalo. It tugs at its tail and tries to claw the animal’s back, to kill the buffalo. The helpless buffalo groans in agony, but being sick it seems unable to move. The hyena, in an attempt to hunt down its potential prey, sinks its teeth into the buffalo’s skin while the buffalo appears to give up the fight as it lands on the grassy terrain, due to its poor condition.

But, soon it is revealed that the buffalo crawls on its four legs, and in what appears to be an excruciating effort, it stands on its feet. The buffalo however is unaware that the danger is far from over. The video cuts, and in the next scene we see a pride of lionesses eyeing the buffalo. The hyena realising that it is no match to the strength of the lionesses backs off.

This time, despite being sick the buffalo understands that if it does not fight back the two lionesses, it will get killed. As a result, when one of the big cats pounces on the buffalo from the back, it whirls around in swift motion to get the lioness off its back. The buffalo charges at the two lionesses, despite its dwindling condition, trying to scare them away.

From the text embedded within the video, it is revealed that the buffalo was later on saved from the clutches of the lionesses by a buffalo herd. The video sparked numerous reactions from netizens, who pointed out the intricacies of wildlife.

While one user noted, “It’s a stark reminder of the harsh reality of nature and the competition for survival among different species. The lions’ arrival may have ended the hyena’s meal, but it also highlights the complex interactions and hierarchy between different predators in the wild," another quipped, “The cruelty of hyenas is terrifying. If there is a lion, the buffalo will die faster and not as painful as the death of a hyena."

What are your thoughts on this video?

