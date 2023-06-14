Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Watch: In A First, King Kobra Poses For Camera In A Studio; Internet Can't Believe It

The king cobra was observed posing for the camera like a pro.

This amazing video of a king cobra posing has people reacting surprisingly.
Celebrity photo shootings are fairly common. Among the general public, pre and post-wedding shoots, pregnancy and newborn shoots are also a norm. But have you ever witnessed an animal posing for a photo? A video of a supermodel cobra is currently trending online. In the video, the cobra is seen posing, much to the shock of the Internet.

You might believe we’re deceiving, yet a cobra photo shoot is a popular video online. The king cobra was observed posing for the camera like a pro. Not only was the shoot unexpected in itself, but the photographs that followed were astounding.

Experts assert that in the past, big photographers had to relocate to the Amazon forest to capture a king cobra, but this shoot was conducted in a professional photo studio and not in a jungle. Millions of people have seen the video that Nathanjordan_photography posted on his official (verified) Instagram page.

This amazing video of a king cobra posing has people reacting surprisingly. “Duuude that’s beautiful," wrote an Instagram user.

    • “Brother is doing wildlife photography in the studio," said another, posting an emoji.

    “Awesome shot! Great job!" wrote a third Insta user.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 11:51 IST
