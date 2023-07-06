Watch: In Kenya's Masai Mara, Lioness Chases Lion Approaching Her Cubs

Every parent in the world cares for their children and wants to protect them from any harm. Be it human or animal, this parental instinct exceeds the boundaries of species and we are all alike in this aspect. A video is going viral on social media where we can see that a lioness is protecting her cubs from an approaching lion.

In the video, we can see that the lion is sitting close to the place where the lioness is keeping her cubs, seemingly keeping an eye on her children. Seeing that, she instantly attacks the lion viciously and it backs off. As the video progresses, we see that the lion has not left but the lioness is determined to make him leave. She keeps on clashing with the lion. At one point the video also shows her cubs who seem unaware of the danger and try to play with their mother. By the end of the video, the cubs run in the direction of the lion but the lioness reaches him first and finally makes him leave.

The video has been shared by a channel called Maasai Sightings on YouTube. The video is from Kenya’s famous Masai Mara National Reserve. The caption under the video provides more information, “A lioness with a new litter of cubs was very weary of a resident male lion that was sitting close to her den. The male lion previously killed her first litter during the pride takeover, although it’s highly unlikely that he would kill this new litter given that he sired the cubs, the lioness is still not taking any chances."

The video was filmed in Masai Mara, Kenya. People reacted writing, “I hope nobody hurts her beautiful babies."