Watch: Incredible Sandstorm Creates 'Apocalyptic' Scene In Cairo

Egypt’s capital Cairo experienced a day of chaos and destruction as strong winds and relentless sandstorms wreaked havoc on major streets. Billboards were brought crashing down, and trees were ripped from their roots. The Khamasin spring phenomenon, notorious for its disruptive nature, extended its grip on the city, making its presence felt even on Friday, reported Ahram Online. The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) issued a warning to the public, urging them to avoid direct sunlight and don face masks when venturing outdoors, particularly for those prone to sinuses and allergies. A severe heatwave accompanied by sandstorms disrupted daily life across the area.

In a clip making rounds on Twitter, the extent of this chaos was captured. A sandstorm rising into the sky was seen at a distance, moving steadily towards a car. The sheer intensity of the phenomenon is enough to shake anyone. Several cars that were headed toward the sandstorm were forced to pull over and head back in the opposite direction. The height of the force of nature was enough to show that not going towards it was the wisest decision one could make. The tweet alongside the clip read, “Earlier today, Cairo."

Social media users were quick to express their disbelief at what was unfolding on their screens. For some it was a frightening situation, others drew parallels of the scene with some popular Hollywood movies like Mission Impossible and The Mummy. “Frightening," a user wrote.

Another user tweeted, “You’d think it was in the Arabian Gulf!"

“Reminds me of the Mission Impossible movie in Dubai!" read a tweet.

The EMA emphasized the importance of staying hydrated by drinking ample water and fluids, as well as donning loose cotton clothing and a protective head cover to mitigate the impact of the harsh weather. This adverse climate stems from thermal depressions in the region and the annual recurrence of Khamasin storms during this time of spring in Egypt.

The Western Desert, Mediterranean coast, Nile Delta, Suez Canal cities, and even Upper Egypt bore the brunt of the sandstorm. Cloudy skies loomed over the nation, accompanied by sporadic rainfall in various areas. There is a slight chance of further showers in the Greater Cairo area.

As Cairo grapples with the aftermath of this fierce bout of extreme weather, residents are left to assess the damage and brace themselves for the relentless grip of the Khamasin spring phenomenon.