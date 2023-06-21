Watch: Indian Army Personnel Perform Underwater Asanas To Mark International Yoga Day

The celebration of the 9th International Yoga Day is at its peak on Wednesday, June 21, and India seems to be in the grip of yoga fever. Numerous events are being held across the country. Among the many that are gaining attention on social media is the attempt of Indian Army personnel to perform asanas underwater. The visuals are from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The video begins by showcasing Indian Army personnel standing inside a pool. Dressed in tri colours, each jawan is seen donning swimming glasses and a cap. They stand patiently for the announcer to give them instructions and once commanded all the members submerge themselves inside the pool completely. They appear to perform various yoga asanas inside water, all while a person donning an oxygen cylinder gear monitors their moments.

The army personnel stay submerged holding their breaths for about 20-25 seconds before slowly surfacing above water level. “Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the 9th International Yoga Day," the news agency reveals in the caption. Take a look at it here:

This comes at a time when the Indian Navy has formed an “Ocean Ring of Yoga" circling the waters of foreign countries. As reported by PTI, naval ships have been deployed in the Indian Ocean to visit various ports of friendly countries in order to raise awareness about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family), the theme of International Yoga Day 2023. The ports visited by the naval officials include Egypt, Jakarta, Muscat, and Oman, among others.