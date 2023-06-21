Trends :MS DhoniRajasthani CoupleDelhi MetroTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Watch: Indian Army Personnel Perform Underwater Asanas To Mark International Yoga Day

Watch: Indian Army Personnel Perform Underwater Asanas To Mark International Yoga Day

Indian Army personnel held their breaths for about 20-25 seconds before slowly surfacing above water level.

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 17:17 IST

Delhi, India

The yoga was performed in a pool in Kerala. (Credits: Twitter/@ANI)
The celebration of the 9th International Yoga Day is at its peak on Wednesday, June 21, and India seems to be in the grip of yoga fever. Numerous events are being held across the country. Among the many that are gaining attention on social media is the attempt of Indian Army personnel to perform asanas underwater. The visuals are from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The video begins by showcasing Indian Army personnel standing inside a pool. Dressed in tri colours, each jawan is seen donning swimming glasses and a cap. They stand patiently for the announcer to give them instructions and once commanded all the members submerge themselves inside the pool completely. They appear to perform various yoga asanas inside water, all while a person donning an oxygen cylinder gear monitors their moments.

The army personnel stay submerged holding their breaths for about 20-25 seconds before slowly surfacing above water level. “Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the 9th International Yoga Day," the news agency reveals in the caption. Take a look at it here:

This comes at a time when the Indian Navy has formed an “Ocean Ring of Yoga" circling the waters of foreign countries. As reported by PTI, naval ships have been deployed in the Indian Ocean to visit various ports of friendly countries in order to raise awareness about Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family), the theme of International Yoga Day 2023. The ports visited by the naval officials include Egypt, Jakarta, Muscat, and Oman, among others.

    • In addition to this, Indian Army personnel also gathered at the Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh to perform Yoga. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande joined the yoga processions held at Delhi Cantonment, meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar joined the bandwagon onboard INS Vikrant at Kochi in Kerala. Meanwhile, Gujarat also set a brand new Guinness world record for hosting the largest yoga gathering in Surat on Wednesday.

    Buzz Staff

    first published: June 21, 2023, 16:20 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 17:17 IST
