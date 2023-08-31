Watch: IndiGo Cabin Crew's 'Sweet Welcome' Wins Over ISRO Chief S Somanath

On August 23, India scripted history with its lunar mission - Chandrayaan-3 making a soft landing on the South Pole of the Moon. A billion prayers were finally answered with India becoming the only nation to reach Moon’s South Pole region. Congratulations from across the world have been pouring in for the relentless efforts of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists and researchers who made the mission a success.

In one heartwarming video, ISRO Chief, S Somanath received an exceptionally warm welcome from Indigo’s flight crew upon boarding the aircraft. A video of the heartwarming gesture was recently dropped by an air hostess— Pooja Shah on Instagram which has once again touched the hearts of millions of Indians.

Advertisement

“MR S SOMANATH - The chairman of ISRO. Felt privileged to get a chance to serve Mr S. Somanath on board our INDIGO flight," read the caption. “It’s always a pleasure to have national heroes on our flight," the textual layout read. The video opens with Pooja - the air hostess making an announcement via a microphone to the passengers. With an unmissable pride in her voice, she greets S Somanath on the flight and urges the other passengers to welcome the scientist as well.

“I’m glad to announce the presence of MrS Somanath- the chairman of ISRO who boarded our flight today. A huge round of applause for MrS Somanathand his team. We are proud to have you on board, sir. Thank you so much for making India proud," she can be heard saying.

Advertisement

Soon after, the excited passengers erupted into claps, while some had smiles on their faces, others turned around in their seats to get a glimpse of the ISRO chairman. Another air hostess was seen approaching S Somanath with a tray filled with food and other beverages. The air hostess also hands him a note, presumably with words of admiration written on it which the scientist accepts with a smile. The video concludes with Pooja Shah dropping some pictures she clicked with S Somnath.